Naiyo Lagda to Oh Oh Jane Jaana, 5 Chartbuster Songs Delivered By Salman Khan and Kamaal Khan

The highly anticipated song ‘Naiyo Lagda’ from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released and it takes us back to the feels of ’90s music. The soulful melody in the voice of Kamaal Khan, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is the perfect romantic tune for lovers to rejoice during Valentine’s week.

While some might credit the success of this song to Salman Khan’s magnificent screen presence, and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde, many are praising this collaboration of Salman and Kamaal. Salman Khan-Kamaal Khan partnerships for his movies have forever been one of the most hit pairings. Time and again, both of them have delivered chartbuster songs.

Here is a look back at all the songs that Salman Khan and Kamaal Khan have delivered.

Advertisement

Oh Oh Jane Jaana

‘Oh, Oh Jane Jaana’ from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is one of the biggest hits from Salman Khan’s career. “I love you all" is still one of the most played lines from this song in all the clubs. The song was an out-and-out a chart buster and the music lover still hears it on a loop.

Seeti Maar

‘Seeti Maar’ from Radhe is without doubt one of the most played party songs. This collaboration of Salman Khan with Kamaal Khan gave us one of the most fun, enthusiastic, and energetic songs in the film Radhe.

Munna Badnaam Hua

Advertisement

Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 is yet another hit song from Salman Khan as reunites with Kamaal Khan. The energy level in this song is at height and it was refreshing to hear Kamaal Khan’s voice in this famous blockbuster.

Hello Brother

Advertisement

‘Hello Brother’ from the film of the same name starring Salman Khan, sung by Kamaal Khan was one of the biggest hits in the 90s. All the clubs played this song on a loop and eventually became one of the biggest songs delivered by Salman Khan and Kamaal Khan duo.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill in a pivotal roles. The film also marks Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut too. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 21 April, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here