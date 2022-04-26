Nakhul Jaidev's Wife Sruti Hits Out at Miscreants Sending Her Pornographic Content

Actor Nakhul Jaidev tied the nuptial knot with his long-time girlfriend Sruti Nakul on February 28, 2016. The two were blessed with a baby daughter on August 2, 2020. However, Sruti has faced a lot of troubles recently.

Sruti said that she is being harassed by some unknown people, who are sending her pornographic content on Instagram. She lashed out at these miscreants saying that they don’t have the guts to speak with their real identities. Sruti was also targeted over her fashion choices and clothing. She said that it is a sad state of affairs that some continue to malign women for their fashion sense.

Sruti said that some think that it is correct to target women over their fashion choices. Sruti said that this can’t be changed unless strict rules are brought in.

Sruti has not refrained from taking a strict stance against trollers like these in the past. There had been many instances where she chose to reply strongly rather than maintaining silence.

Sruti had chosen the water birth process and welcomed her baby daughter Akira Sruti Betarbet on August 2, 2020. The couple also shared pictures related to it. The couple were really happy but some were not impressed with this process and criticised it. Sruti didn’t shy away from taking a stand against these trolls.

In another instance, she was criticised for being taller than Nakhul. According to Sruti, true love can transcend age, looks, colour, religion and flaws. Sruti said that she is lucky to get a husband like Nakhul who admires his wife for being tall. Nakhul shared this post on his Instagram story and expressed his love for Sruti.

