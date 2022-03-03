Nakkhul and Sruti All Set To Welcome Their Second Child in June

Actor couple Nakkhul and his wife Sruti are all set to welcome their second baby in June this year. They are among the most famous couples of Tollywood and they became proud parents to a baby girl in 2020. They named her Akira. Now, both Nakkhul and Sruti have taken to their Instagram pages to announce the arrival of their second baby.

The couple has shared an adorable reel of their family. They have also shared a picture of their daughter Akira and said that she will become a “big sister this June." They got married in 2016.

Sharing the pictures, Sruti said, “Still feel surreal for us." They seem to be excited with the entry of one more member to their family. The couple has shared pregnancy shoot pictures, as well.

Nakkhul is an actor and playback singer who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. He debuted as one of the lead actors in the 2003 film Boys directed by S. Shankar. Nakkhul married his long-time girlfriend Sruti Bhaskar in February 2016.

The couple is known for singing duets and sharing videos on their Instagram handles.

On the work front, Nakkhul will next be seen in a comedy film titled Vasco Da Gama, helmed by debutant RG Krishnan. It is expected to release around Diwali 2022. Apart from him, KS Ravikumar, Munishkanth, and Mottai Rajendran will be playing crucial roles in the film. The music is by Arun NV.

Nakkhul will also be seen in Eriyum Kannadi, an action drama film directed by R. Kannan. The film stars Nakkhul and Sunaina in tprominent roles.

