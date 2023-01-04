Nakushi Fame Prasiddhi Kishor Is All Excited To Embrace Motherhood, Watch The Video

Prasiddhi Kishor is a well-known actress in the Marathi television industry. She has worked in popular TV shows like Nakushi and Aamhi Dogh. The actress keeps her social media followers updated by sharing glimpses from her professional and personal life.

Recently, Prasiddhi shared some good news with her fans. The actress shared a cute clip of herself, flaunting her baby bump in a black dress. In one photo, she is also seen posing with her husband Omkar Vartak. The actress also penned a cute note along with her post. She wrote, “Stepping into 2023 with the joy and excitement of welcoming our tiny one. 2022 has showered a lot of good memories. With the same spirit and positivity ready to unravel what’s waiting on the other side."

Advertisement

Fans were overwhelmed after her big announcement. One user commented “Congratulations," another one wrote, “Awww! Congratulations baby doll! Lots of love!". “Super excited," said the third user. Many others poured heart emojis in the comment box.

Prasiddhi tied the knot with Omkar last year in the month of February. She shared the happy news with her fans by posting some beautiful pictures of her wedding. After marriage, the actress did not take on any new projects. Currently, she is excited to welcome motherhood.

On the work front, she came into the limelight after appearing in the TV show Nakushi. With this series, she became a household name in Maharashtra.

Prasiddhi was born in Nagpur. Her grandfather Gajanan Ayalwar was a music teacher. Her father’s name is Kishore Ayalwar, a well-known theatre actor. The actress followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the world of acting.

Read all the Latest Movies News here