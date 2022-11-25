Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar To Quit Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 For This Reason

Sony TV’s romantic drama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Disha Parmar as Priya and Nakuul Mehta as Ram, is all set to take a generation leap. The second instalment of the Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer show garnered positive reviews from fans. Now that the show is about to take a time jump, reports suggest that the lead couple will exit the show.

As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to introduce a 20-year leap. The much-raved-about on-screen chemistry of Nakuul and Disha seems to be coming to an end. A source informed the ETimes that the show will now focus on the grown-up Pihu. The source said, “Of course, it is a big leap but the story needs to progress”. The source informed the star cast for grown-up Pihu and other actors are currently in progress and will be finalized soon.

To note, there has been no official announcement yet, from either the makers or the lead couple. But if sources are to be believed, then after the time jump, the show will centre around Ram and Priya’s daughter Pihu Kapoor, portrayed by Aarohi M Kumawat.

At present, the current storyline is that Ram Kapoor and his wife Priya met with an accident, which leads to memory loss for Ram. His doting wife Priya takes it upon herself to spend time and take proper care of him, by applying for the post of Personal Assistant at his office.

The second instalment of the romantic saga is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s second show together. Previously, the two were cast as a couple on the hit show titled Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara on Star Plus.

