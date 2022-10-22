Nakuul Mehta Feels 'Indebted, Grateful' as Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Clocks 300 Episodes

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer romantic daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently aired its 300th episode. To mark the special milestone, the lead protagonist, Nakuul Mehta, who plays Ram in the show, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt note highlighting his experience with the show’s journey. Sharing a photograph alongside the female lead, Disha Parmar, Nakuul explained how a television career can be relentless sometimes. According to him, every day is a new experience, as one has to drive to the set, multi-task, and prepare dialogues that are freshly brewed.

Between the action, cut and written material, actors try to develop a special bond with viewers. He stated, “Television can be relentless. You show up every day with very little prep time. Driving to work is spent reading a long’sh screenplay for the given day. Dialogues are brewed fresh whilst you get your face pancaked. On most days you are multitasking & running or delegating errands cause life…You prepare as much as you can and then you leave it to the universe that you show up with everything you got on the given day. You find the ‘juice’ or clues every day if you are open to receiving them. From your audiences, from your own magic moments between action & cut, almost always from the written material & then mostly from the cast and crew you jam with.”

It is after so much effort and the alignment of multiple factors to get a story going, and once it does impresses the viewers, an individual can feel nothing else to be such grateful for. He added, “When most of these elements align, it's a gentle reminder that there’s so much to be grateful for.”

Now, as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has completed its 300th episode, the actor feels indebted and grateful. “300 times love to our audiences who tune in every night, the amazing cast and crew who make the show what it is. Most of them are silent workers you may never know but god knows that I wouldn’t have had a shot at living this beauty if it wasn’t for the work they put in,” he concluded.

The post has garnered a humungous response from the viewers of the show and celebs alike. While Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap dropped a series of red hearts emoticons, Karan Grover raised a toast “to another 300 spartan.” Gajraj Rao also took a brief moment to bid ‘congratulations’ to the entire crew of the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony Entertainment at 8 pm.

