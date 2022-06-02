Nakuul Mehta Issues Statement After His Surgery, Says 'Filming Is Going To Be Affected'

Hours after reports of Nakuul Mehta’s being hospitalised made headlines, the actor has now issued an official statement. The actor confirmed that he has been hospitalised and added that he got his appendix removed. He also mentioned how ‘filming is going to be impacted’ due to his health.

“To everyone who reached out..Like forest Gump would say..’My Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get..’ We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was..damn, filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life," the statement read.

Nakuul Mehta further thanked everyone for sending wishes and added, “I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls & tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength & pressing need for good coffee..However, the good news is that we only lost our appendix & hopefully not out sense of humour!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with fans sending wishes to their favourite actor and wishing him a speedy recovery. “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother," one of the fans wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, it was also reported that Nakuul Mehta will also be taking a small break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 to fully recover from the surgery. In the show, Nakuul plays the role of Ram Kapoor whereas Disha Parmar plays the role of his wife, Priya.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Nakuul actor was asked about how his wife Jankee Parekh reacts to his romantic scenes on screen. The actor mentioned that Jankee enjoys watching his work and is also critical of the same. However, he also specified that his wife does not mind her husband romancing somebody because she knows that it is a part of his work.

Advertisement

“Her reaction is the same as to my action scenes or any other scene. I think she understands. Actually, she really enjoys watching my work. I know she follows Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. She watched Never Kiss Your Best Friend. She really enjoys it. Sometimes, she is also critical of my work. I think she has no qualms about ‘my husband is romancing somebody’," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.