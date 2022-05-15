Nakuul Mehta Reveals How His Wife Jankee Reacts to His Romantic Scenes: She Enjoys Watching My Work | Exclusive

Nakuul Mehta was recently seen in the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The show that also starred Anya Singh and Karan Wahi was released on April 29 and received a positive response from the audience. News18.com recently spoke to Nakuul, who was joined by his co-star Anya Singh. During the interview, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor was asked about how his wife Jankee Parekh reacts to his romantic scenes on screen. The actor mentioned that Jankee enjoys watching his work and is also critical of the same. However, he also specified that his wife does not mind her husband romancing somebody because she knows that it is a part of his work.

“Her reaction is the same as to my action scenes or any other scene. I think she understands. Actually, she really enjoys watching my work. I know she follows Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. She watched Never Kiss Your Best Friend. She really enjoys it. Sometimes, she is also critical of my work. I think she has no qualms about ‘my husband is romancing somebody’," Nakuul told News18.com.

Talking about the same, Nakuul’s co-star Anya Singh added that Jankee is not possessive or insecure. “Jankee is a very secure lady. In the amount of time I have spent with her, I have never seen her get upset or possessive, or insecure. She is a very secure person. She knows that this is a part and parcel of my husband’s work," she added.

During the interview, Nakuul was also asked about the changes he can feel in himself after welcoming his son Sufi. The actor mentioned that he has become calmer and grounded ever since Sufi came into his life. “I have definitely become calmer, I feel grounded. I have become more sure about what I want from life. I always thought I knew and it’s just now more deep-rooted. (I know) where I find my happiness and joy. In a lot of ways, my need for validation - which especially us actors need all of the time - has reduced considerably. For me, today’s success is just having a great time making something. For me it’s a success already, I think, whatever happens from hereon is just extra. I think these changes have happened post-pandemic and post-parenthood," he shared.

On being asked if it was difficult to work on Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 simultaneously, Nakuul asked Anya Singh to answer for him. The actress laughed and mentioned that even if working on OTT and TV together is difficult, Nakuul does not make it look like it’s hectic. She further heaped praises on Nakuul Mehta and talked about his dedication towards both characters, Sumer on OTT and Ram on television.

“Is it difficult? 100%. Does he make it look like it’s difficult? Not at all. When we were in London, he kept flying up and down for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 simultaneously. It does get hectic because you are playing two different characters, both with equal responsibility. In Never Kiss Your Best Friend, he has some responsibility towards Sumer (Nakuul’s character in the show) and he has equal responsibilities towards Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. You need attention, time, and energy, it’s not easy because he would fly immediately and shoot one after the other. I don’t know how he did it, but I give him a lot of credit for it because he was there, he never said, ‘Arey yrr too much happening’," she said.

