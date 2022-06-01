Nakuul Mehta Says He Feels 'Much Easier At Work' Ever Since He Embraced Parenthood

Nakuul Mehta never shies away from talking about his son Sufi. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he feels ‘much easier’ at work ever since he embraced parenthood. Nakuul mentioned that Sufi’s entry into his life has made him look at his professional life in a different way. He also shared how he gets less time to spend with his son due to work-related commitments.

“Sufi doesn’t watch TV. I mean we are professionals at work so I don’t think it really changes anything. Of course, I get little time at home and I miss that. But what parenthood has done is definitely it has rubbed off on my professional life. I feel much easier at work. I feel a different kind of ease on camera. I think it has changed the way I approach scenes in a very sort of subconscious way, but I see that in the output. I see a different kind of ease which probably wasn’t there earlier," Nakuul told Pinkvilla.

Last month, Nakuul Mehta talked to told News18.com about the changes he can feel in himself after welcoming his son Sufi. The actor mentioned that he has become calmer and grounded ever since Sufi came into his life. “I have definitely become calmer, I feel grounded. I have become more sure about what I want from life. I always thought I knew and it’s just now more deep-rooted. (I know) where I find my happiness and joy. In a lot of ways, my need for validation - which especially us actors need all of the time - has reduced considerably. For me, today’s success is just having a great time making something. For me it’s a success already, I think, whatever happens from hereon is just extra. I think these changes have happened post-pandemic and post-parenthood," he shared.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. The show also stars Disha Parmar. Apart from this, Nakuul was recently also seen in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2 along with Anya Singh and Karan Wahi.

