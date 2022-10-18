Nakuul Mehta’s Caption for Photo of Wife Jankee is All Things Love, Take a Look

Television celebrity couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta are one of the most easily recognizable faces on the small screen. Nakuul married his childhood sweetheart Jankee in 2012. The duo’s love for each other seems to be increasing every year as the couple recently visited Kashmir for a holiday, along with their baby son Sufi. Not one to shy away from romance, Nakuul shared a heartwarming picture from their recent trip that showed Jankee on a Shikara (houseboat) in a canal.

In the post shared by the actor, his wife Jankee is seen seated on a boat and enjoying the scenic and calm view of the stunning locale she was in. Nakuul accompanied the photo with an equally adorable caption, “They call it Jannat, I call her by her name.” Take a look at the post here.

In the photo, Jankee is seen perched on the side of a Shikara. As winter has already set in Kashmir, the actress was dressed in a warm and fuzzy green sweater. She paired it with a pair of comfortable black tights. The photo also featured a row of houseboats on the opposite bank of the canal. The Ishqbaaaz actor also uploaded a series of Instagram stories to chronicle his stay in Kashmir. Take a look here.

In yet another story shared by the couple’s friend Nishchay Gogia, Nakuul could be spotted rowing the Shikara all by himself. He re-shared it on his Instagram profile and wrote: “Uber Shikara, not at your service.”

Meanwhile, several Instagram users went gaga over Nakuul’s post for Jankee and left appreciative comments for the couple. One user wrote: “Everything about this picture is breathtakingly beautiful.” along with a heart emoji. Another user wrote: “You and your captions!” along with a laughing emoji.

Nakuul is currently seen in the series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

