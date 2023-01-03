Home » News » Movies » Nalla Samayam Controversy: Omar Lulu Shares Kerala Police’s Notice Against Drug Use

Nalla Samayam Controversy: Omar Lulu Shares Kerala Police's Notice Against Drug Use

Omar shared the notice against drug use, made by the Kerala police, on his Facebook page.

January 03, 2023

Many have called out the director in the comments section for opting for damage control after extensively promoting drug use in his film.
Omar Lulu’s latest film Nalla Samayam will be pulled out of theatres, starting today. The decision comes after a case was registered against the film after excise officials said that it promotes the use of narcotic substances and also showed how to use the drug MDMA. In the middle of all this, the Malayalam director — in a bid to prove that he does not endorse the use of drugs — has shared a notice against the use of drugs. Omar shared the notice against drug use, made by the Kerala police, on his Facebook page.

The text on the post reads, “If we want good times, we should think to ourselves, we can quit drugs." The poster of the Kerala Police has also been designed similarly, to the title poster of Nalla Samayam.

Many have called out the director in the comments section for opting for damage control after extensively promoting drug use in his film. Some others have expressed solidarity with him. A case was also lodged against the makers of Nalla Samayam by the Kerala Excise Department under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic and Substances Act and Abkari Act, which led to the director deciding to withdraw the film.

The director made yet another Facebook post, where he said that he will release the film again with different conditions this time.

“May I be able to come back with a good movie loved by all types of audiences? Nalla Samayam was a new experience for me. Thank you all," he said.

January 03, 2023
last updated: January 03, 2023, 15:28 IST
