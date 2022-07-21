Nam Iruvar Nadu Iruvar Fame Gayatri Yuvraj to Star in Show Meenakshi Ponnunga

Actress Gayatri Yuvraj of the Naam Iruvar Nadu Iruvar fame is all set to star in the new Tamil TV series Meenakshi Ponnunga. The news has been shared on Instagram by a user named @tamilserialexpress.

Advertisement

Reportedly, she will be seen in a negative role in the upcoming show. Gayathri has expressed hope that this serial will be a hit like Nam Iruvar Nadu Iruvar. Recently, the debut promo of the show was released. Meanwhile, the telecast time of the show will be announced soon.

Speaking of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, the first season of the show started on March 26 in 2018 and it quickly became the audience’s favourite. Its second season also received a similarly enthusiastic response. However, season 2 is heading towards an end.

About Meenakshi Ponnunga

The show is a Tamil remake of the popular Telugu daily show Radhamma Kuthuru. This serial, which was a huge hit in Telugu, is based on the mother-daughter sentiment. The Tamil remake of this serial will be aired soon on the Zee Tamil television channel.

The show will have popular Tamil actress Archana playing the titular role of Meenakshi, a single mother. With the show, the national award-winning actress will make her debut in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The storyline of the show revolves around Meenakshi and her daughters, who run a hotel named Meenakshi Mess. As Meenakshi raises her three daughters amid all the odds, she expects them to get married. What forms the crux of the story is that the daughters insist on pursuing their careers going against their mother’s wish.

In addition to Gayatri Yuvaraj and Archana, the cast of the show includes Deepa and Pranika Dhakshu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.