Nam Joo-hyuk Accused Of Bullying, Twenty-Five Twenty-One Star's Agency Reacts To Claims

In a shocking turn of events, Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has been accused of bullying someone when the actor was in school. Nam Joo-hyuk is a popular name in the K-drama world. Some of his best works include Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up. The actor was most recently seen in the popular K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

On Monday, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported that South Korean publication The Days News carried a report featuring an anonymous tipper who accused Nam Joo-hyuk of bullying the unnamed person in school for 6 years. The incident of bullying allegedly took place between middle and high school. As proof, the tipper presented a picture allegedly from the yearbook. The accuser claimed that Joo-hyuk was part of a group that bullied other classmates, beat up, cussed out, took their money, and more.

“They would hurl curse words at students and hit them every day, not to mention pushing the students to cut in line during lunchtime. They would frequently force other students to bring them snacks from the store and throw mechanical pencil lead from behind," the accuser claimed.

While the actor is yet to address the claims personally, however, his agency Management Soop has reacted to the scandal. In a statement to the Korea JoongAng Daily, the agency said, “We are currently in the process of checking. We will soon send out our statement."

As we wait for the official statement from the agency and the actor, several fans took to Twitter and reacted to the claims. “#NamJooHyuk people should not throw any bad comments about these accusations of bullying there’s no confirmation about this. Let’s wait for the action of the company and Nam Joo Hyuk’s statement," a fan tweeted. “Daily reminder to stay neutral until everything is proven," added another.

“If it’s proven that he bullied someone… okay. A yearbook doesn’t prove anything. We can accuse everyone without evidences. A bully can overturn things by saying that they have been bullied by the same guy they have bullied ‘cause they’re envious he’s famous but they aren’t," a third fan tweeted.

