Namit Malhotra, The Man Behind The Breathtaking VFX of Brahmastra

Director Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra is all set for its grand release on September 9. Ever since the makers unveiled the intriguing teaser, the first look posters of the lead cast, and the trailer, the fantasy adventure epic has piqued the interest of the masses. Brahmastra, which has always been touted to be high on VFX, left everyone amazed with its glimpses.

Can you guess the man behind the film’s incredible VFX?

Namit Malhotra, chairman, and CEO of VFX company DNEG, the team behind the Oscar-winning film Dune and many other noted Hollywood films are behind the visual effects of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

Among many, he is known for his work in movies like Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and Tenet (2020).

For those who are not familiar, Namit was born and raised in Andheri. He is a third-generation filmmaker. His father Naresh is a producer, and his grandfather MN Malhotra worked as a cinematographer in Bollywood.

During a promotional event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad recently, DNEG’s Namit Malhotra said, “We want to take Indian cinema to a different level. We strive to make Indian movies the best and Brahmastra is proof of that."

The mythological thriller teems with action, drama, romance, and heavy VFX effects. It is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen. The movie also features stalwarts including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to make a special appearance in the film. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film.

