Namma Veetu Ponnu's Latest Promo Disappoints Vijay TV Viewers

The latest promo of the Tamil show, Namma Veetu Ponnu, has not gone down too well with the Netizens. They have claimed that the scenes depicted in the promo are similar to the climax scene of the 2013 film Raja Rani, which starred Nayanthara, Arya, Nazriya Nazim and Jai in the lead roles.

Even many viewers claimed that the background score in the promo sounds the same as the climax of Raja Rani.

Vijay TV, on which the show airs, recently shared the promo of the show for the week March 8-12. After the release of the promo of the upcoming episodes many viewers did not it and shared comments criticising the video.

The promo has also drawn criticism as a mall has been used to depict the scenes of an airport. The audience has expressed their disappointment over the poor execution of the scene.

" Shopping mall converted to airport," wrote one user while another called it Raja rani Movie part 2 for the show’s resemblance with the film. "This scene copied Raja Rani," remarked another fan.

Namma Veetu Ponnu is a family drama series that first aired on Star Vijay from August 2021 and now it’s available on Disney+Hotstar. Praveen Bennett made his directorial debut with this show, which is produced by Global Villagers. It’s a remake of original Bengali serial Khorkuto airing on Star Jalsha.

The show is based on the life of a girl named Meenakshi who crosses paths with a scientist named Karthi, who hails from a middle-class joint family. Their lives change after they meet each other.

Karthi (played by Surjith Kumar), comes from a joint family and has led a disciplined life. Meenakshi (played by Ashwini Aanandita), on the other hand, is a cheerful young lady. She has no concerns about her studies. Her father, who has a good relationship with Karthi’s family, marries off Meenakshi to Karthi. Meenakshi, who always follows her heart, gel up well with the members of Karthi’s family too. The emotional and enjoyable relationship between Meenakshi and her in-laws provided a new dimension to the drama.

