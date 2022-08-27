Namrata Awate Sambherao Delighted to Win Best Actress Award for KURRR

Actress Namrata Awate Sambherao’s journey in Marathi cinema has been remarkable despite only being a few projects old. Recently, she added a new feather to her cap by winning the best actress award for the play KURRR. She won this prize at Zee Talkies Comedy Awards. This play is written and directed by Prasad Khandekar. Namrata informed her fans about the news in a post on Instagram. She shared a slew of pictures, with the award, her child Rudraj and KURRR’s team.

She also wrote a heartwarming post alongside the pictures. Namrata wrote, “When the heart is full, the eyes overflow." Namrata wrote further that it was her first award, which she shared with actress Vishakha Subhedar. She also extended her greetings to Vishakha on this achievement.

The actress also praised Pandharinath Kamble, calling him the source of energy for the whole group. The Altun Paltun actress wrote that Rudraj is a lucky charm for her. According to Namrata, Rudraj is her source of power and strength.

The Story Hai Pan Khari Hai actress also congratulated Prasad Khandekar for the best director award. Namrata lauded KURRR’s team for winning the best drama award. Namrata mentioned the names of almost everyone who were associated with this play. She thanked music director Amir Hadkar, lyricist Tejas Ranade, choreographer Santosh Bhangre and other crew members.

Namrata ended the post by requesting the audience to continue loving her work.

Namrata’s fans and colleagues were extremely happy with this achievement. Actresses Rutuja Bagwe, Tejaswini Pandit, Khushboo Tawde and Manasi Naik conveyed their heartfelt congratulations in the comment section. Actors Abhijeet Khandkekar, Mayuri Deshmukh, Reshma Shinde, Sai Tamhankar and Suyash Tilak also wished Namrata. Fans were happy with this achievement as well and wrote that Namrata deserved this award. Others also congratulated Kiran Kulkarni VS Kiran Kulkarni actress.

KURRR narrates the story of a married couple who can’t have a child. However, in a twist soon, a new member is arriving in the family.

