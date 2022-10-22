Namrata Shirodkar Can't Stop Gushing Over Mahesh Babu's New Dashing Picture, Take a Look

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar often end up giving major couple goals to their admirers via social media. The former Miss India never leaves an opportunity to profess love for her husband openly with romantic and mushy posts. Late Friday, Namrata Shirodkar once again shared a dashing solo photograph of Mahesh Babu that has left many swooning over his good looks. In the new photo, Mahesh Babu looks dapper in a white full-sleeved plain t-shirt. With the top three buttons left undone, the South superstar intensely gazes at the camera while striking his power pose.

It was celebrity photographer Jatin Kampani who first shared Mahesh Babu’s photograph online. The photographer stated, “His gaze says it all! You are one of a kind, Mahesh Babu. Always fun working with you.” When the picture caught the attention of Namrata Shirodkar, she re-shared it via her profile, while also thanking the photographer for capturing the stunning still. She wrote, “Jatin It’s too damn cool!!” while sharing the picture with her followers. Take a look at the photo below:

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Within less than a day, the picture has garnered over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, thereby leaving fans flooding the comment section with a barrage of compliments and praises. A user wrote, “You are killing me with your eyes,” another added, “My heart jumped out of my chest, so hot and charming.” One more commented, “Made by day better.”

Advertisement

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in Parasuram’s action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is now making headlines for his upcoming project whose working title is said to be SSMB28. Seemingly, the shooting of the film has already hit the floor and actress Pooja Hedge has been roped in to play the female lead in the forthcoming project. Notably, this movie marks Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after a span of 12 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here