Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu Pose and Kids Pose for ‘Family Photo’ During Vacay in Paris

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram recently and treated her fans to adorable glimpses from her family trip to Paris. On her latest trip, the actress is accompanied by her husband Mahesh Babu and kids Sitara and Gautam. Namrata shared a couple of photos that see the family bonding during their trip to the city of love. The photos featuring the family soaking in the delights of France are both gorgeous as well as endearing.

The group seemed to be dressed in casual attire as they toured the French city while enjoying the local delicacies. Shirodkar wrote in the caption, “Coffee, croissants and cakes!! No trip is ever complete without Mlou!! Friends for life ❤️❤️❤️ Love you @marielou_phillips 😘😘😘 #ParisDiaries🗼@urstrulymahesh @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni."

Fans flooded the post with well-wishes for safe travel. Namrata’s sister, Shilpa Shirodkar expressed her love through a string of red hearts while her friend, Marielou Phillips also took to her Instagram story to appreciate the post. Phillips commented, “The shopping, chatting and all the love. ❤️", Fans showed their love through strings of hearts and other emojis as well. The family seems to now be touring in Bordeaux for the summer.

Speaking about Namrata’s husband Mahesh Babu, the actor is gearing up for the release of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh. The movie is directed by Parasuram and backed by the actor’s own production house G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment, in addition to Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The movie is slated to be released on the 12th of May this year.

S Thaman has provided the soundtracks and background score for the movie. Till now, the makers have dropped two songs Kalaavathi and Penny from the flick and both the numbers have received an overwhelming response from the fans. Penny also has the graceful moves of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. They have further unveiled the titled song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The movie has been financed by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. The project has cinematography by R. Madhi. Marthand K. Venkatesh has looked after the editing for the venture.

