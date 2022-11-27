Namrata Shirodkar Pays Tribute to 'Evergreen Star' Krishna, Says 'Proud to Have Called Him Father-in-Law'

Veteran actor Krishna’s death left a void in the film industry. Mahesh Babu’s father and an iconic actor, Krishna Ghattamaneni passed away on November 15. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media on Sunday afternoon to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law. She shared a video montage of Krishna’s films and accompanied it with music.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter… His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life’s valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day… Love you Mamayya garu ♥️♥️♥️🙏"

Earlier this week, Mahesh Babu paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Krishna Ghattamaneni on Thursday afternoon, November 24. Mahesh Babu’s lengthy note encapsulates his love for his dear father. The actor articulated how his father lived a life of respect and fearlessness.

“Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more… Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me that I never really felt before… Now I’m fearless… Your light will shine in me forever… I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you, Nanna. My Superstar," he said.

Meanwhile, superstar Krishna’s Pedda Karma will take place on November 27. This is going to be held at the JRC convention in Hyderabad. Along with Mahesh Babu, his younger brother Adiseshagiri Rao and other family members will be present.

