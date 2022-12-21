Namrata Shirodkar Reveals Mahesh Babu Wanted a 'Non-Working Wife', Says 'There Are Certain Things...'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been happily married for 17 years now. The celebrity couple is the parents of two children. Before tying the knot with Mahesh, Namrata was a noted model and an actress, known for films such as Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality and Pukar among others. She also bagged the crown of Femina Miss India in 1993. However, she left showbiz after her wedding to Mahesh Babu in 2005. In a recent interview, the former actress-model opened up about her decision to leave showbiz and also revealed that her husband did not want a working wife.

Speaking with Prema, she said, “Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other."

Advertisement

She continued, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. Which is why we also took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar had got married in 2005. After a year, the couple gave birth to their first child Gautham Krishna, who was a premature baby and was in critical condition during his birth. His condition had turned stable after the doctors treated him in time. Later in 2012, the couple became proud parents to daughter Sitara.

Read all the Latest Movies News here