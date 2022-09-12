Namrata Shirodkar Reviews Mahesh Babu’s New Look for SSMB28: 'Too Cool'

Mahesh Babu is all set to work on his new project. The actor recently adopted a new look for his character in the film, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. Sharing a glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s new look for his upcoming film, his Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of the actor on Instagram on Monday. She also reviewed the new look and gave celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim all the credits. She wrote: “Work mode ON! Pic: Too cool Aalim bhai!" and accompanied her caption with fire icons. In the picture, Mahesh Babu, as usual, looks dashing in a white tee and his messy hairdo steals the show. Check out the image here:

Mahesh Babu’s next will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Besides Mahesh, the movie will also feature Pooja Hedge and Samyuktha Menon.

Recently, the actor shared the thrill and happiness of making an appearance on a reality TV show with his daughter Sitara for the first time. Sharing a clip from the show – DID Telugu – the actor wrote: “Sitara’s first time on television… and our first appearance together… couldn’t be more special! The non-stop fun, laughter, watching her interact with everyone and dance on stage with such confidence… was a moment of pride for me!" and added: “An absolutely incredible experience… will remain etched in my memory forever!

On the work front, the actor was last seen in an action-drama film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was directed and written by Parasuram. The film is about a finance agent being conned by a woman he fell in love with, post which he moves back to India to retrieve the money. Mahesh Babu co-starred with Keerthy Suresh, Nadia Moidu, Samuthirakani and Mahesh Manjrekar among others in the film.

