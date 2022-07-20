Nana Patekar to Shreyas Talpade, Marathi Stars Who Also Made Their Name in Bollywood

Language is not a barrier when it comes to the film industry. We have seen various actors carve their niche in various dialects and film industries. Let’s take a look at 10 Marathi actors who made their mark in Hindi cinema.

Nana Patekar

Popularly known as Uday Shetty from Welcome, Nana Patekar earlier worked in Marathi Cinema and then started his career in Bollywood. Some of his famous works are Parinda, Krantiveer, Tiranga, and Welcome.

Smita Patil

With her natural acting, Smita Patil ruled many film industries. She made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal’s Charandas Chor. In her career span, Smita Patil worked in at least 25 films and many were blockbusters.

Ashok Saraf

With his roles in films like Karan Arjun, Singham, Koyla and Yes boss, Ashok Saraf became one of the most promising actors in Hindi cinema. He was seen in various small and big roles. He recently turned 75.

Reema Lagoo

Remember Reema Lagoo? She was a well-known face of Hindi cinema. In 2017, she died at the age of 59. She was known for playing the role of a mother in various films. Some of her blockbuster films include Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Vaastav.

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar made his acting debut in 1992 with the Marathi film Jeeva Sakha. In 1997, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Ziddi. He is a popular actor both in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Some of his roles include Rustom, Ziddi, Singham, and Tere Naam.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade carved his niche in Bollywood with films like Iqbal, Golmaal series and Om Shanti Om. Apart from films, he has also worked in Marathi serials.

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni is a well-known face of Marathi Cinema. She made her acting debut with Kedar Shinde’s film Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. The actress has worked in Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai and Singham.

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane is known for her role in Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun. She acted in various Bollywood films.

Varsha Usgaonkar

During the 1990s, Varsha Usgaonkar was one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with Insaniyat Ka Devta.

Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav has been a part of various Bollywood films such as Golmaal, Simba, and Radhe: Your Wanted Bhai. He will next be seen in Cirkus.

