Nanadamudi Balakrishna Fans Unearth His Connection With SS Rajamouli's RRR. Check Here

Netizens have discovered a fascinating link between SS Rajamouli RRR and Nandamuri Balakrishna. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR with cameo roles of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharamaraju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem in the film.

And now, fans of Balayya are claiming that Nandamuri has already played both roles. Yes, you read that right! Fans claim that Balakrishna sported Alluri Seetharamaraju’s look in the film in Major Chandrakanth and was seen as Komaram Bheem’s get up for a few seconds in Parama Veera Chakra.

Besides that, the 1990 film Komaram Bheem, directed by Allani Sridhar, was also based on the life of an early 20th-century tribal leader. The film turned out to be a commercial and critical success. The film won the award for best film on National Integration and Allani Sridhar won an award for best director for this film.

Meanwhile, RRR has already surpassed the Rs 1000-crore mark and become only the third film in Indian cinema’s history to do so. SS Rajamouli’s record-breaking Baahubali: The Conclusion, or Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal are the other two Indian films on the list.

Balayya has started production on his upcoming film with director Gopichand Malineni. Rajamouli’s next venture starring Mahesh Babu is also in the news. Rumour has it that Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in the film for an extended special appearance.

According to reports, the script is coming together swiftly and casting for the other lead actor is in the works. Nandamuri Balakrishna is Rajamouli’s top choice for that pivotal part.

For the longest time, the Baahubali director wanted to collaborate with Balayya, but the proposal never materialised. The script is currently in the editing stage. According to the most recent information, this film will also be a mutistarrer.

