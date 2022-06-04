Nandamuri Balakrishna Acted Together With Father NTR in These Films

Legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was the first superstar of Telugu cinema and he is still highly respected among Telugu audiences even after many years of his death. His sixth son Nandamuri Balakrishna is also a big star in Tollywood.

Many won’t know that both father and son have worked in many films, which are still remembered by audience. Here’s a look at the movies in which NTR worked with Balakrishna.

1. Tatamma Kala

The movie, which released in 1974, was directed by NTR. He also played a pivotal role in it. Balakrishna acted in this film as a child artist. NTR’s another son Nandamuri Harikrishna also acted in this movie.

2. Annadammula Anubandham

Annadammula Anubandham was directed by SD Lal. Famous writer duo Salim-Javed had penned script of this film. Annadammula Anubandham starring NTR, Balakrishna, Raavi Kondala Rao and others was a box-office hit.

3. Vemulawada Bheemakavi

Balayya, as Nandamuri Balakrishna is affectionately called by his fans, played titular character in this film alongside his father NTR. Vemulawada Bheemakavi, which released in 1976, was a box office hit.

4. Daana Veera Soora Karna

NT Rama Rao enacted Karna’s character in this film. Balayya played the role of Abhimanyu. Daana Veera Soora Karna was a hit at box office.

5. Akbar Saleem Anarkali

Akbar Saleem Anarkali directed by NTR was a remake of 1960 release Mughal-E-Azam. Besides direction, NTR played Akbar’s character as well. Balakrishna acted as Saleem.

6. Shrimad Virata Parvam

Balakrishna reprised the role of Abhimanyu in Shrimad Virata Parvam. NT Rama Rao acted, directed and also contributed to the writing in this film. The movie failed at the box office.

7. Rowdy Ramudu Kinte Krishnudu

Rowdy Ramudu Kinte Krishnudu was directed by K Raghavendra Rao. Jandhyala and Satyanand contributed to the storyline of Rowdy Ramudu Kinte Krishnudu. Starring NTR, Balakrishna and Sridevi, this film garnered mixed reviews at box office.

8. Brahmarshi Vishwamitra

NT. Rama Rao played the lead role in this movie. Balakrishna did Satya Harishchandra’s role.

