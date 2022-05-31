Home » News » Movies » Nandamuri Balakrishna All Set To Appear On Indian Idol Telugu As Special Guest

Nandamuri Balakrishna All Set To Appear On Indian Idol Telugu As Special Guest

From the pictures, it looks like Balakrishna had a ball and danced to a catchy song on the show.
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: May 31, 2022, 19:13 IST

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to make another appearance on the OTT platform aha. Balakrishna will feature on Indian Idol Telugu as a special guest for the semi-final. The episode, which airs on June 10, is going to be much awaited due to Balayya’s presence.

To increase the enthusiasm of fans, aha shared some pictures from the shoot and captioned the tweet – “You guessed it right… Edaina aayana diganantha varake, once he steps in Entertainment doubles. Witness the Unstoppable Top 6 with NBK on June-10th".

From the pictures, it looks like Balakrishna had a ball and danced to a catchy song on the show. While Srirama Chandra is hosting the Telugu Indian Idol, S. Thaman, Nithya Menon and Karthik are the judges.

RELATED NEWS

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently did a talk show called ‘Unstoppable’ on the same OTT platform and received an overwhelming response from the audience. Balayya, as the star is popularly known, impressed fans with his wisdom that was showcased on the show.

Thaman also shared a picture from the Indian Idol Telugu’s semi-final episode and in the caption urged, “Do not miss this episode guys!" He added, “#TeluguIndianIdol was Lit. Seeing our #Mass #NBK garru perform."

Balakrishna, who recently gave a blockbuster hit to the industry directed by Boyapati Srinu, is all set to work on his next movie with another renowned Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. In what is being called an action entertainer, the star will be seen in two different roles.

After the completion of this movie, Balakrishna will work on another project under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, who is known for comedy films.

first published: May 31, 2022, 19:12 IST