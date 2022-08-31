Nandamuri Balakrishna Completes 48 Years In Cinema. A Look Back At His Top 5 Films

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has enthralled audiences with his profound acting in films like Akhanda, Legend, Paisa Vasool, and Dictator to list a few, has completed 48 years in the Telegu film industry. Stepping into the world of cinema with his debut movie Tatamma Kala in 1974, Nandamuri has rendered an incomparable contribution to the film industry.

On this special occasion, let’s have a look at some of the best films delivered by this phenomenal actor in his glorious career.

Mangamma Gari Manavadu

Helmed by the late Kodi Ramakrishna, Mangamma Gari Manavadu is noted to be Nandamuri’s best performance to date. This action romance drama narrates the tale of a couple - Malli and Veeranna whose life turns upside down after the latter returns from a military posting. Nandamuri’s acting got viewers hooked and the film collected ₹ 4 crore at the box office.

Muddula Mavayya

In another action drama, titled Muddula Mavayya, Nandamuri nailed the role of a person named Raju who takes justice into his own hands after his sister is killed by her husband and father-in-law. The gory action drama grossed a total of ₹ 5.5 crore.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Nandamuri in the film Nari Nari Naduma Murari showed audiences that he was caple of acing both action and comedy films. The film starring Shobana and Nirosha Radha in titular roles was highly acclaimed by viewers with Nanadamuri’s brilliant acting being an added bonus.

Lorry Driver

Nandamuri succeeded in charming viewers with his character Balamurali who teams up with an IAS officer played by Vijayashanti to offer justice to employees reeling under an oppressive dictator. Lorry Driver had a successful run in the theatres with an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.

Samarasimha Reddy

This action drama starring Nandamuri, Simran, Anjala Zaveri, and Jaya Prakash Reddy was a huge success among fans and critics alike. Directed by renowned director B. Gopal, Samarasimha Reddy revolves around the story of Samarasimha who to avenge the death of his family accidentally kills an innocent man. Nandamuri’s acting received a lot of fame.

