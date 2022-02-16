Nandamuri Balakrishna Explains Why he Didn't Attend Tollywood Stars' Meet With Andhra CM

The movie ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh has been on for a while now. Not long ago, some Tollywood stalwarts met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Among the on-screen heroes present were Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. However, two people missing from the meeting were actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and his nephew Junior NTR.

The two stars of the Nandamuri family staying away from this crucial meeting has become a hot topic of discussion. It is believed that their close association with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) prompted them to stay away from the meeting. While Junior NTR has not commented on the issue, Nandamuri Balakrishna has spoken out.

According to Nandamuri Balakrishna, he was invited by other film personalities to meet CM Jagan and discuss the issue of ticket rates but he refused to attend the meeting.

The Akhanda actor said that he had no intention of bothering his producers by increasing the budget of his films. He also said that he had made some suggestions about ticket rates in the past as well.

Talking about his latest film Akhanda, he said that it made money despite being released amid fixed ticket rates. About meeting CM Jagan, he clarified that he will meet him but to discuss issues other than ticket rates. He wishes to talk to the CM about his constituency Hindupur.

Balakrishna had earlier said that he wished for Hindupur to be made the district headquarters. He went on to say that he would resign as an MLA if his constituency wasn’t made the district headquarter.

