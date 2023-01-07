Nandamuri Balakrishna Expresses Desire To Act In Genghis Khan's Biopic

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all pumped up for the release of his highly anticipated film Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The trailer of the film was released on January 6, and its slick action sequences and dialogues have taken fans’ excitement about the film’s release a notch higher. The makers recently held a grand pre-release event for Veera Simha Reddy. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s speech at the event has gone viral on social media.

At the event, Balayya thanked director B Gopal for attending the event before beginning his address by recalling his father, NT Rama Rao. Balakrishna also lauded Gopichand Malineni as a director and said, “The movie will be like two cracks meeting in one location. The film’s tagline, which can be heard in the trailer as well, is both the best and reminiscent of epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata." However, the takeaway of the speech was Balayya expressing his desire to play the lead in the biopic based on the life of Mongol invader Genghis Khan.

Advertisement

Genghis Khan was the founder of the Mongol Empire. It is said that Genghis Khan belonged to a nomadic tribe in North East Asia. The great emperor is one of the well-known invaders around the world. Balakrishna has now expressed his interest in doing a biopic on Genghis Khan’s life. The seasoned actor also hoped that director B Gopal, who was the chief guest at the event, would direct the biopic.

Meanwhile, Veera Simha Reddy is slated to release on January 12 as a Sankranthi gift for Balayya’s fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here