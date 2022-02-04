Nandamuri Balakrishna Fan Opens 'Akhanda Hotel' To Honour His Favourite Star

Nandamuri Balakrishna has amassed immense popularity with his top-notch acting and charitable work. The actor, fondly referred to as Balayya by his fans, was most recently seen in Akhanda. The film saw Balakrishna performing a dual role as Akhanda and Murali Krishna. After a successful overhaul in theatres, the film was also appreciated on OTT platforms.

And now in a heartfelt gesture to his beloved Balayya, a fan has started a hotel by the name Akhanda in Tirupati.

Balakrishna’s fans have been constantly sharing photos of the hotel.

Advertisement

Akhanda has been loved by the audience, especially because of the references to Indian mythology. News18 has come to know that given the success of this film, makers have decided to work on a sequel as well.

In the first part, Akhanda promised his niece that he would return to help her if she was ever in trouble. The ending sequence has left enough scope for a sequel. While the makers are still indecisive about the script, they constantly brainstorming ideas on how to proceed with the sequel. The team will be finalising and locking the draft very soon.

But it will take some time for the sequel to go on floors. Balakrishna is already working on two projects simultaneously. Akhanda director Boyapati Srinu is also gearing up for his next film, a commercial entertainer.

Boyapati is in talks with Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi for this commercial venture. Akhanda 2 is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.