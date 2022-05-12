Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Miffed With Mahesh Babu. Deets Inside

Mahesh Babu, who has recently been on an interview spree as part of the promotion campaign for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, has landed himself in the crosshairs of Nandamuri Balakrishna fans. Fans seem to have taken offence to a statement made by Mahesh Babu in one of his interviews.

Mahesh Babu was asked whether he would act in a biopic made on his father, veteran actor Krishna to which he said that if by God’s grace, a movie is ever made on his father Krishna, he will never act in it. The comment was probably a casual one but Balakrishna fans have interpreted it to be a jab at the star who made a biopic on his father NT Rama Rao, which failed at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna played the role of NT Rama Rao in the biographical film NTR: Kathanayakunu as well as in its sequel NTR: Mahanayakudu in 2019.

Earlier, Akkineni Nagarjuna also faced the irk of Nandamuri fans when he had decided to not make a biopic on his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao. “We are scared to make a biopic of my father," Nagarjuna had said.

Nagarjuna’s comments at that time were thought to be directed at Balakrishna and the failure of his two films. Now, that Mahesh Babu has made a somewhat similar statement, fans seem to believe that these comments were made by Mahesh for Balakrishna.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hit the theatres today. The film also stars Kreethy Suresh in the lead role. With this, Mahesh Babu and Kreethy will share the screen space for the first time.

