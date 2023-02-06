Nandamuri Balakrishna never fails to make headlines owing to his explosive and controversial statements. As he recently found himself at the disposal of angry fans over his comment on the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the actor has sparked a fresh row when he used sexist remarks for a nurse on his talk show Unstoppable With NBK 2.

In a conversation with Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna Nandamuri recalled an old accident where he was warned not to disclose anything with the hospital staff since that would result in delayed admission. But after seeing a ‘gorgeous’ nurse, he couldn’t resist telling the truth stating, “Dheenamma Bhalega undi akkadi nurse (That nurse was so hot)."

While the netizens slammed the South superstar for his unsavory comments, a section of nurses demanded a formal apology from Nandamuri Balakrishna. Following this outrage, the Veera Simha Reddy star took to his Facebook handle to pen an apology where he explained his words were taken out of context. As quoted by PinkVilla, Balakrishna wrote, “I strongly reject the baseless claims that I slandered the nursing profession. The meaning of what I said was completely changed. I hold nurses and their work in the highest esteem. At our hospital, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, I have personally witnessed their excellent care. I regret if my words offended them."

Earlier, Nandamuri Balakrishna had angered fans when he was attending the success meet event of his film Veera Simha Reddy where he had spoken about the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He had said, as translated by Hindustan Times, “My father Sr NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others". Many social media users did not like the use of the word ‘Thokkineni’ while he was referring to Akkineni Nageswara.

Days later while interacting with the media, the veteran actor expressed that Akkineni Nageswara Rao was always fond of him. Balakrishna had explained, “Babai (ANR) lovedme more than his own kids. He was always MORE affectionate towards me and I have huge respect towards him and my words have been taken out of context."

