Nandamuri Balakrishna Leads March in Hindupuram Over Demand To Make It District Headuarters

The controversy over the formation of new districts in Andhra Pradesh shows no signs of abating. The district Anantapur is being bifurcated into two- Anantapur and Sathya Sai. The district Sathya Sai will purportedly have Puttaparthi as its capital. The BJP has raised objections to this, saying that Hindupur or Hindupuram should have been the capital instead since it has better resources and location to become the capital. Now, they are demanding the creation of a district called Hindupuram, Hindupur MLA and Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna have come forward to reach a solution to the impasse.

Nandamuri Balakrishna led a silent march on Friday regarding the demand to make Hindupur the district headquarters. Along with the BJP, the leaders of TDP are extremely angry that Hindupuram has been ignored in the matter of choosing a district headquarters.

The march in Hindupur started from the Potti Sriramulu statue and ended at the Ambedkar statue. When Balayya, the way Nandamuri Balakrishna is referred to by fans, reached Hindupur, his fans and activists swarmed around him, posing for selfies and autographs. He went around inquiring about the demands of the residents.

After the silent march is over, there will be a discussion in the evening with the leaders of all political parties. Nandamuri Balakrishna will also hold a meeting with party workers at his residence. He has already said that he wants to set aside politics and demand justice for the town Hindupuram as its MLA.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has previously said that Hindupuram had better facilities for being the Sathya Sai district headquarters. Balakrishna has also said that every Lok Sabha center should be a district as promised by the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh.

While he did not oppose the government’s decision outright, Nandamuri Balakrishna urged them to reconsider all the options and take a well-thought-out decision.

In the video call, he reiterated that Hindupur has developed in all fields. There are plenty of facilities available in Hindupuram to be the district headquarter of Sathya Sai district, the MLA said.

