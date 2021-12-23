Nandamuri Balakrishna, Megastar Chiranjeevi to Attend RRR Pre-release Event in Hyderabad

With the release date of the much-awaited RRR fast approaching, director SS Rajamouli started pre-release promotion activities. As per the latest report, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend the pre-release event as chief guests. The event will be held in Hyderabad.

Reports say that SS Rajamouli will invite both the veteran stars to the pre-release event of the film. However, there’s no official word on it.

Meanwhile, on December 19, the makers also had a huge pre-release event in Mumbai for the Hindi version of the film. The mega-event, hosted by Karan Johar, saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its chief guest.

The action drama is gearing up to hit theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022. Set in the background of the pre-independence era, the film revolves around two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Among others, the film also stars Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in important roles.

The first single from the movie titled Dosti was unveiled earlier on the occasion of International Friendship Day. With its catchy lyrics, music, and extraordinary cinematography, the friendship-theme song created a sensation on YouTube.

It is being said that the film will be available on the OTT platform within 60 days of its theatrical release. The film’s OTT rights have been acquired by leading streaming company Netflix. However, no official information has been yet revealed by the makers.

The film’s North Indian theatrical rights, as well as satellite rights, have been acquired by Penn Indian Pvt. Ltd. a leading production house, for a large sum. The music has been provided by M. M. Keeravani and K. K. Senthil Kumar has handled the cinematography.

