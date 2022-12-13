Home » News » Movies » Nandamuri Balakrishna, Parasuram Petta’s Next To Soon Go On Floors, Know Details

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Parasuram Petta’s Next To Soon Go On Floors, Know Details

Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the Telugu language action masala film Veera Simha Reddy.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 15:30 IST

Hyderabad, India

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action masala film Veera Simha Reddy.
On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action masala film Veera Simha Reddy.

The actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is a popular face of the Telugu cine industry. He entered the film industry as a child artist at the age of 14 with the movie Tatamma Kala. Later, he became one of the sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. In his career spanning 40 years, he has acted in over a hundred films in various roles and bagged two state Nandi Awards for best acting.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently on a roll. He is collaborating with director Parasuram Petta for his upcoming project. Balayya will be seen playing a chief minister in this movie. The actor has already liked the story of the film, for his character is a powerful one. It is said that this movie will start rolling soon. The movie is touted to be an action thriller and is produced by Allu Aravind under the banner Geetha Arts.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action masala film Veera Simha Reddy. The movie is directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also features Shruti Hassan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 12 coinciding with Sankranthi.

Advertisement

Apart from Veera Simha Reddy and an untitled project with director Parasuram, Balakrishna also has NBK 108 in the pipeline. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screen Studios. Anil shared a glimpse of this film on August 11 which received an excellent response from the viewers.

RELATED NEWS

However, Balakrishna is currently seen hosting the web television talk show Unstoppable season 2. The first season was a huge hit and became the most-watched show on Aha with over 40 crore streaming minutes. It also became the top-rated talk show in India on IMDB. The second season premiered on October 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 13, 2022, 15:30 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 15:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Looks Smouldering In Lilac Bralette And Skirt With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan Set Internet On Fire With Their Sensuous Moves In 'Besharam Rang', Check Out The Hot Stills