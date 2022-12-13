Nandamuri Balakrishna, Parasuram Petta’s Next To Soon Go On Floors, Know Details

The actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is a popular face of the Telugu cine industry. He entered the film industry as a child artist at the age of 14 with the movie Tatamma Kala. Later, he became one of the sought-after actors in Telugu cinema. In his career spanning 40 years, he has acted in over a hundred films in various roles and bagged two state Nandi Awards for best acting.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently on a roll. He is collaborating with director Parasuram Petta for his upcoming project. Balayya will be seen playing a chief minister in this movie. The actor has already liked the story of the film, for his character is a powerful one. It is said that this movie will start rolling soon. The movie is touted to be an action thriller and is produced by Allu Aravind under the banner Geetha Arts.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action masala film Veera Simha Reddy. The movie is directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also features Shruti Hassan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 12 coinciding with Sankranthi.

Apart from Veera Simha Reddy and an untitled project with director Parasuram, Balakrishna also has NBK 108 in the pipeline. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screen Studios. Anil shared a glimpse of this film on August 11 which received an excellent response from the viewers.

However, Balakrishna is currently seen hosting the web television talk show Unstoppable season 2. The first season was a huge hit and became the most-watched show on Aha with over 40 crore streaming minutes. It also became the top-rated talk show in India on IMDB. The second season premiered on October 14.

