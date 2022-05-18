Nandamuri Balakrishna Poses For Selfie With Gopichand on Sets of NBK107

Nandamuri Balakrishna has a number of projects in the pipeline after the massive success of his latest release Akhand, which hit the theatres in December last year. The movie became the highest grosser at the box office for the year 2021. The actor is now shooting for his forthcoming movie NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame. Shruti Haasan, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on Krack, has been roped in as the female lead opposite Balakrishna.

According to latest reports, the crew has begun filming a special performance in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A picture from the sets of NBK107 has been shared on Twitter in which Balayya is seen posing with choreographer Sekhar Master and Gopichand along with others for a selfie.

https://twitter.com/baraju_SuperHit/status/1526588970712195072?s=20&t=StcDBoJnNL1u11BZbDYuTg

The photo is said to be taken during the filming of a dance number choreographed by Sekhar Master. The song has been composed by popular music director S Thaman.

The upcoming Gopichand directorial has been tentatively titled as NBK 107 but its official name is not revealed yet. A few reports claim that the film will be named Anna Garu, and Balakrishna has agreed to the title.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the film’s producers have signed Malayalam actress Honey Rose, to play the film’s second female protagonist. The actress is speculated to play the role of Meenakshi in the film.

Gopichand Malineni and Balakrinshna, both are confident of their success spree at the box office with this upcoming project. Balakrishna is reportedly playing two characters in this high-octane action thriller. Mythri Movie Makers has bankrolled the movie.

Balakrishna has two more films in the pipeline with Puri Jagannadh and Koratala Siva. According to reports, he has also recently finalised a project with producer Dil Raju, which will be helmed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi.

