Nandamuri Balakrishna-Starrer Veera Simha Reddy's Pre-Release Event Date Out; Know More

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is gearing up for its release this Sankranti. There is no stone left unturned to keep the hype of the film among the audience. The Mythri Movie Makers has finally confirmed the pre-release event details on social media platforms. The full-on entertainer is said to have its grand pre-release event on January 6 from 6 pm onwards at ABM College ground in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

The caption of the post read: “Ongole, get ready to welcome the God of Masses, Veera Simha Reddy Grand Pre Release Event on 6th Jan from 6 PM onwards."

Advertisement

The makers also shared a video that shows preparations are underway in full swing for the grand release at the college ground for the event.

“Ongole is getting ready to welcome the GOD OF MASSES. Preparations are in full swing for the Massive Pre-Release Event of Veera Simha Reddy," said the caption of the post.

On Tuesday, huge posters of the film and banners were spotted in various localities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is said that the Bimbisara actor will appear in a never-before-seen action avatar in the upcoming film. The reports also suggest that the film is inspired by real-life events. This has left the fans more excited about the film.

Advertisement

Shruthi Haasan is playing the female lead in this film, which also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in crucial roles. Thaman S has scored the music for the film. The action thriller helmed by Gopichand Malineni is all set for its release on January 12.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy will lock horns with Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, which is interestingly also bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, at the box office on the occasion of Sankranthi 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here