Nandamuri Balakrishna Surprises Fan on His Birthday, Wins Hearts on Internet

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has etched a place in the hearts of millions not only with his profound acting, but also because of his humble gestures. Recently, Balakrishna hogged the headlines after a video of him paying a surprise visit to a fan’s residence went viral.

The heartwarming video was shared by a user named Nagesh Paina on Twitter. “Jai Balayya. Not a party leader… Not a fan community leader… But fans…" he wrote.

Advertisement

The actor turned politician, while on a visit to his constituency, Hindupur in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh, learned that the day marked one of his fan’s birthday. To give him a surprise, the actor turned up at the fan’s home. The unplanned visit of the Telugu star left his fan awestruck.

In the video shared on Twitter, Balakrishna is seen spending time with his fan and his family members. Dressed in simple all-white attire with a green turban on his head, Balayya was seen standing at the premises of his fan’s house. The fan, upon seeing his favourite star before him, honoured the actor by offering him a shawl.

Both Balakrishna and his fan was seen sporting smiles. The video has drawn appreciation from the Akhanda actor’s fans, who have appreciated his humble gesture.

On his visit to Hindupur, Nandamuri resolved that free healthcare will be provided to all the people of the constituency. A special bus service named NTR Arogya Ratham has also started operating in the area that will offer free-of-cost healthcare services.

Nandamuri Balakrishna added that the medical facilities will be conducted via mobile vehicle, where a medical team consisting of a doctor, nurse, a pharmacist, six medical staff, and a computer operator will be available.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here