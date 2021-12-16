Nandamuri Balakrishna to Shoot for Gopichand Malineni's Next After Makar Sankranti

After the grand success of Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for director Gopichand Malineni’s mass and commercial film. The puja ceremony for the film was held in November, and the regular shooting was supposed to begin soon. However, owing to Balakrishna’s injuries, the shoot has been delayed. Reportedly, Balakrishna suffered a few injuries during the shoot of Akhanda.

Now, the makers have announced that the regular shooting of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer NBK 107 will commence from January 20. The shoot is expected to conclude in just two schedules. The director has penned a powerful script based on true incidents, reports indicate.

The film stars Shruti Haasan opposite Balakrishna, while Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar will also, reportedly, be seen in a pivotal role. Balakrishna will be seen in a double role in the mass entertainer. While one character is a factionist, the other is said to be a powerful police officer. Post-Akhanda’s huge worldwide success, the movie buffs are excited to know more about the upcoming film.

The makers are currently brainstorming the title of the film but it is likely to be named, Jai Balayya. The official announcement is awaited. Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. S. Thaman has been brought on board to compose the music for the film. Further details of the cast and crew are awaited.

The actor is also currently busy with his talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The show, which premiered on 4th November this year, marked his debut as a host in the digital space.

It’s the highest-grossing show of all time but seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. The show, which has already completed four episodes, will soon air its fifth episode with SS Rajamouli and M. M. Keeravani.

