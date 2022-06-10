Nandamuri Balakrishna Turns 62: Here’s Why This Birthday is So Special For Balayya

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. This year’s birthday is very special for the actor who has become the successful flag bearer of the legacy of his father, NT Rama Rao, the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Fondly known as Balayya, in a career spanning over four decades, Balakrishna has established himself as one of the most bankable stars of Tollywood. Balakrishna started his career at the age of 14 as a child artist in the film Tatamma Kala, which released in 1974. Over the years Balakrishna has given many blockbuster hits and he is known for his remarkable dialogue delivery.

Balayya’s latest film Akhanda, which released on December 2 last year, recently completed 175 days at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh. The film has also successfully run for over 100 days in many theatres in the state.

Balakrishna has become a proud host of a successful chat show on OTT platform after a stellar career in films. The iconic actor marked his debut on OTT with his talk show Unstoppable with NBK on Telugu digital streaming platform Aha on November 4, 2021, on the occasion of Diwali.

The chat show has been running successfully and it has helped Aha to gain a massive viewership in the last few months, according to reports. That’s why Balayya’s fans are of the view that this birthday is a special one for their favourite actor.

The first episode of the show featured the Manchu family as guests. Manchu Mohan Babu was accompanied by his children Lakshmi Manchu and MAA president Vishnu Manchu for the episode.

Many videos from the show are still surfacing on the internet. In one episode, Balakrishna and Mohan Babu were seen talking about various topics like films, current politics and about other celebrities of their generation. Lakshmi Manchu and Vishnu Manchu made a special appearance on the show. The show revealed many details about the celebrities and the Telugu film industry, which helped the show to become popular.

On the workfront, the actor is now busy with his tentatively titled NBK 107 with director Gopichand Malineni, which is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Balayya has also one untitled project with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi in the pipeline.

