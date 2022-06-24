Nandamuri Balakrishna Under Home Isolation After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 but is not exhibiting any symptoms. This is the second time he is contracting the virus, the first time being in August 2021. The statement released on his behalf states that he is not showing any symptoms and is under home isolation following all precautions. “#NandamuriBalakrishna is tested positive for COVID19 with no symptoms. He is under home isolation following all precautions. He requested the people who met him in past 2 days to get tested and take care. Wishing him a speedy recovery. #NBK"

His industry colleagues as well as his fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

The Telugu superstar celebrated his 62nd birthday earlier this month. Fondly known as Balayya, in a career spanning over four decades, Balakrishna has established himself as one of the most bankable stars of Tollywood. Balakrishna started his career at the age of 14 as a child artist in the film Tatamma Kala, which was released in 1974. Over the years Balakrishna has given many blockbuster hits and he is known for his remarkable dialogue delivery.

Balayya’s latest film Akhanda, which released on December 2 last year, recently completed 175 days at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh. The film has also successfully run for over 100 days in many theatres in the state.

Balakrishna has become a proud host of a successful chat show on OTT platform after a stellar career in films. The iconic actor marked his debut on OTT with his talk show Unstoppable with NBK on Telugu digital streaming platform Aha on November 4, 2021, on the occasion of Diwali.

