Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Flood-Affected Hindupur Fan Jumps Into River To Meet Him

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for the second season of his popular chat show Unstoppable with NBK. The actor also manages to take time out to fulfil his political commitments. Nandamuri Balakrishna recently attended the wedding of a TDP leader’s daughter in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.

During his trip, Nandamuri Balakrishnan also decided to visit his flood-affected constituency of Hindupur. According to a report by Sakshi Post, as soon as Nandamuri Balakrishnan reached Maruthi Nagar, people from his party started taking selfies with him, which irked the residents there, especially a group of women.

“We are having trouble with the floods and water entering our houses and this gentleman is not giving us a chance to express our problems," they said. “Did he come here for taking selfies?" remarked others in angst. However, the local TDP leaders pacified the infuriated women and made them meet Nandamuri Balakrishnan. The Akhanda actor also promised to help them with necessary relief measures and facilities.

This visit also became a trending topic of discussion on social media as a fan jumped into the river to meet Nandamuri Balakrishnan. This fan was standing on a bridge with other people. However, he got excited and jumped into the river. A video of the incident has since then gone viral on the Internet. In the video, Nandamuri Balakrishna and his supporters were heard requesting him to not risk his life. Despite repeated requests, he didn’t listen and swam across the river to meet the veteran Tollywood actor.

In other news, Nandamuri Balakrishna has been in the limelight for his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled NBK 107. The official title of this film will be unveiled at the Konda Reddy Fort located in Kurnool on October 21 at 8:15 PM.

Apart from this movie, he will be seen playing the lead role in yet another untitled film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

