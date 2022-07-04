Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Sets of Allari Naresh's Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

Seasoned Telugu actor Allari Naresh is back in action and is shooting for his next Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam with director AR Mohan in Hyderabad. The shooting is currently underway somewhere on the outskirts of the city.

Interestingly, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is currently shooting for his NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni, got to know that the team of Allari Naresh’s film was also shooting at a nearby location. The Akhanda actor visited the film’s sets and spoke to Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’s cast briefly.

Hasya Movies, who is bankrolling the Allari Naresh-starrer, shared a series of photos from the meet on Twitter and wrote, “Our Team #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam met Narasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu & took his blessings, as we both shooting at nearby places"

In the photos, Balakrishna in out-and-out white clothing can been interacting with the cast and crew of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam on Sunday. Along with comedian Praveen and Allari Naresh, many other familiar faces like actor Shri Tej can be spotted having a good time with Balakrishna.

Speaking of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, the project marks Naresh’s 59th movie and is said to be based on forest dwellers. The film stars Anandhi in the female lead, while Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra play prominent roles in the flick.

The technical crew consists of Sricharan Pakala providing music for the film, while, Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues. Raam Reddy and Chota K Prasad are faces behind the camera and editing, respectively.

Coming to NBK107, the film stars Shruti Haasan opposite Balakrishna in the female lead role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

As the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are eyeing Dasara for release if everything goes well. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. While S. Thaman has been roped in to compose the music of the film, Rishi Punjabi is handling the cinematography.

