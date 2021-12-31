Nandamuri Balakrishna Watches Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise With Family

Telugu megastar Nandamuri Balakrishna recently watched Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise with his family members. The movie, directed by Sukumar, has become a huge hit and it is still getting a good response from the audience across the country even after two weeks of its release. The producers of the movie, the owners of Mythri Movie Makers, had arranged a special screening for Balakrishna at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, was accompanied by his wife Vasundhara, son Mokshajna and youngest daughter Tejaswini, who attended the screening with her husband. Balayya’s sister Purandeswari was also in attendance. According to reports, Balayya has showered the movie with praise.

The shoot of Pushpa 2 will start next year and it is expected to release around the Dussehra festive season.

The star of the movie Allu Arjun was the chief guest at the recently-organised pre-release event of Balayya starrer Akhanda. Balakrishna who hosts Unstoppable with NBK on the Telugu OTT platform called Aha recently hosted Allu Arjun on the show. Allu Arjun along with Pushpa: The Rise female lead Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar graced the show. Both Balakrishna and Allu Arjun congratulated each other on their hit movies despite Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise competing in the market.

Pushpa: The Rise, which released on December 17, is doing extremely well and has shattered all box office records in Nizam territory. The movie, which had a pan-India release, is also doing very well in the Hindi belt. The movie has grossed over Rs 230 crore so far.

