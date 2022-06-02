Nandamuri Balakrishna Watches Venkatesh's F3 at Special Screening, Loves it

F3: Fun and Frustration, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, was released on May 27, and the film has been rocking the ticket window. The comedy entertainer, directed by Anil Ravipudi, received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The movie has been described as a complete laughter riot by the audience. The latest person to have watched the film and enjoyed it is none other than top Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balakrishna saw the film in a special private screening the makers arranged for him and he reportedly laughed all along. He reportedly enjoyed the film and appreciated the entire team for scoring a hit with the movie.

F3 is the sequel to the 2019 film F2 and the second instalment in the Fun and Frustration series, helmed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Tamannaah and Mehreen play the female leads in the film. Devi Sri Prasad created the music for the film.

It is worth mentioning that Balakrishna will next team up with director Anil Ravipudi after he wraps his ongoing film with Gopichand Malineni. The untitled project marks Balakrishna’s first collaboration with the F3 director.

Reports revealed that the film will be officially announced on June 10 to coincide with the birthday of Balakrishna. A source hints that the movie will be an actioner.

Tentatively titled NBK108 for now, it is touted to be the actor’s most expensive film to date. A source close to the development of the film told the media that it will be high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay.

NBK108 is expected to go on floors by September or October and is being prepared to see a Pongal 2023 release. All the official details will be known on June 10.

