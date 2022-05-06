Nandamuri Balakrishna Wins Hearts by Making Video Call to Sick Fan

Telugu actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also known as Balayya, has been drawing praise on the Internet with a heartwarming gesture for a fan.

Reportedly, Balakrishna recently brought a smile to one of his die-hard fans by connecting with him through a video call. It is quite obvious that Balakrishna has countless fans who are eager to meet him or just see him once.

However, Balakrishna took out time for a fan who was reportedly suffering from an illness and wanted to meet his favourite star. The fan, Kashi Viswanath, hails from Mandagri village in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh and had grown up watching Balakrishna’s films.

As per reports, the fan fell severely sick last month and even slipped into depression. Due to this, his wish to meet Balakrishna could not be full filled which resulted in his condition getting worse. He just wished to see his inspiration once but was unable to do so.

Watching his son suffer, the Kashi’s parents decided to alleviate his pain and approached the president of Balakrishna’s Adoni fan club N. Sajjad Hussain. They apprised Hussain about Kashi’s deteriorating health and sought his help.

Hussain soon delivered the message to Balakrishna who was moved after hearing about his fan’s health condition. Displaying a rare yet sweet gesture, Balakrishna made a video call to Kashi and spoke to him. Not just this, but the actor also assured to help Kashi in any way possible.

Balakrishna then also talked to Kashi’s parents and reiterated that he was willing to help them. Grateful for his generous act, Kashi’s parents thanked Balakrishna for making the call.

Earlier, Balakrishna had won hearts through his kind act for another fan. Reportedly, the admirer, Murugesh, had sustained severe injuries to his waist after falling from a tree and was hospitalized. When Balakrishna learned about this, he called up Murugesh and even urged him to not lose hope. Balakrishna also offered assistance to the family and gave Rs 40,000 for the treatment of Murugesh.

