Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Completes 175-day Run at Andhra Theatre

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda was released last year on December 2 but the craze around it continues. Akhanda has completed 175 days in Chilakaluripeta’s Ramakrishna theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, theatre owners wanted to celebrate the occasion privately. Balakrishna is expected to attend the function. Balayya’s fans are thrilled following this achievement. Many say that those days are gone when films used to run for 50 or 100 days at theatres. Fans are proud of the fact that Balayya has proved this notion wrong.

In some theatres, Akhanda even completed 100 days at cinema halls.

A high voltage action flick, Akhanda was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Akhanda narrated the story of a fierce devotee of Lord Shiva, who fights against all evil doers. Boyapati Srinu penned the story and directed this film. M. Rathnam wrote dialogues for Akhanda. Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Meka Srikanth, Shivakarthik and others were there in Akhanda apart from Balakrishna.

Bankrolled by Dwarka Creations, Akhanda was released in Telugu and Tamil. Akhanda is Balakrishna’s third film with Boyapati. The first two films were Simha and Legend. Both films were criticised by some but immensely applauded by fans. Balakrishna was the recipient of CineMAA award under the best actor category for Simha. Balayya was the recipient of the Nandi award for Legend. Both films are still favourites among Balayya’s fans for their terrific action sequences.

After entertaining fans with his mass commercial hit Akhanda, Balakrishna is working on a yet to be titled film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. This film is bankrolled by Shine Screens.

Apart from this film, Balakrishna is also working on the film NBK107 written by Sai Madhav Burra. Gopichand Malineni has directed NBK 107. Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lal and Duniya Vijay are working on this film. Mythri Movie Makers has bankrolled this film. NBK 107 is also touted to be a mass entertainer.

