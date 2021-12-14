Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Now Breaks This 5-Year-Old Tollywood Record

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda premiered worldwide on December 2, and the action drama became an instant blockbuster. The film recently broke a five-year-old record in the Tollywood film industry. Akhanda helmed by Boyapati Sreenu has set a new record as the highest-grossing movie in Tollywood for December. Ram Charan’s Dhruva, which was released in theatres in 2016 after demonetisation, had grossed Rs. 58 crore share and was at the top.

Post the Andhra Pradesh government’s introduction of the seamless online movie booking system across the state, Akhanda holds a record of 60 crore shares. Trade scholars say it’s wonderful to create this record at a time when there are no benefit shows or special shows across the state.

In this movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna appeared in the role of Aghora/Baba. The film has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. Not only did many praise Balakrishna’s performances but also said that no other actor could have performed the role better than him. The film had a whopping pre-release business of Rs 54 crore. Akhanda is NBK’s first movie to gross over Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Advertisement

The film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead role, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in a pivotal role. S. Thaman composed the music for the film.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun will break this record set by NBK in December. Overall, Akhanda has become the highest-grossing movie after the deadly second wave of coronavirus disease.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.