Nandamuri Balakrishna's Nari Nari Naduma Murari Completes 32 Years of Release

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Nari Nari Naduma Murari completed completing 32 years of its release on Wednesday. Nari Nari Naduma Murari was released on April 27, 1990. The film was a super hit at the box office. The film is remembered particularly for another peculiar fact — Balakrishna doesn’t appear for more than 20 minutes in the pre-climax scene. It was uncommon in Telugu films.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari was directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy and it narrated the story of Sesha Ratnam, a headstrong woman who opposes anything against her wishes. The only woman Sesha gets along well with is Anjali Devi (her mother in law). Sesha has two daughters Shobha and Neeru.

Sesha’s husband is Veera Bhadrayya, who wishes that one of their daughters get married to his nephew Venkateswara Rao. Sesha is against this proposal. Will Venkateswara Rao be able to marry Sesha’s daughter amid opposition from Sesha forms the crux of this story?

Besides the storyline and acting, the music of this film was also applauded. The song, Iruvuru Bhaamala Kougililo, penned by Achari Aatreya is praised to this date. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and P Susheela gave vocals to the song.

The song, Em Vaano Tadumutunnadi, is inspired by the Tamil hit musical number Naan Thedum Sevanthi. Naan Thedum Sevanthi song is from the film Dharma Pathini film and has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Nandamuri’s on-screen chemistry with both Shobana and Nirosha escalated the entertainment quotient in this film.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari was particularly loved by the family audience. Many at that time said that Balayya was taking a big risk by choosing a family-oriented storyline. It was due because Nandamuri had garnered humongous success with his roles in action films. His name was becoming synonymous with such films. Choosing a family-oriented film at that time was a risk but Balayya decided to take this risk heads on. Nandamuri carved a milestone in his career with this fearless decision.

