Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 107 Title To Be Announced On October 21

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is lovingly regarded as Balayya or NBK, has worked in over 100 Telugu-language films in his career spanning over 40 years. After starring in the action drama Akhanda last year, Balakrishna is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK 107. The 62-year-old actor has almost wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited film.

Amid the final leg of the film’s shoot schedule in Hyderabad, the makers of NBK 107 have shared the announcement date of the film’s official title. The news has left ardent fans of Balayya in a frenzy on social media. Previously, titles like Jai Balayya, Veera Simha Reddy and Reddy Gaaru were doing the rounds on the internet.

Putting all the speculation to rest, Gopichand Malilneni has finally announced the title release date of NBK 107. On Sunday, October 16, the director, along with the makers of the film, confirmed that the upcoming action flick’s title will be announced on October 21. “#NBK107 Title Loading - Oct 21st," read Malilneni’s tweet.

Helmed by Gopichand, NBK 107 also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. Balakrishna will reportedly be essaying dual roles in the film. NBK 107 is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Renowned composer S. Thaman has been roped in to score the music of the action entertainer.

The first-look poster of NBK 107 had successfully created quite some buzz around the film online, and movie-goers are now waiting in anticipation to learn the title of the Nandamuri-starrer.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is presently hosting the second season of the celebrity chat show Unstoppable with NBK. A promo video of the second episode of the show has recently become the talk of tinsel town. In the video, Balakrishna revealed that South actress Rashmika Mandanna is his celebrity crush.

