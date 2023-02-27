Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest Telugu stars in the country. He has delivered several blockbusters and cultivated a huge fan base. Fondly known as Balayya, his upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK 108, has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Now latest reports suggest that director Anil Ravipudi is planning to remix one of Balayya’s old hit songs and include it in NBK 108. Reportedly, Andala Ada Bomma song from Balakrishna’s hit film Samarasimha Reddy is being considered for the same.

Remixing old dance numbers in Telugu movies is not a new concept. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that NBK 108’s makers are considering remixing the Andala Ada Bomma song. This development has increased the hype around NBK 108. The film went on floors in December last year with a grand puja ceremony. The glitzy event witnessed Allu Aravind giving the first clap and veteran director K Raghavendra Rao directing the first shot.

Advertisement

NBK 108 is being touted as a commercial entertainer and its cast includes actress Sreeleela.

C Ram Prasad will handle cinematography, while Tammi Raju will be tasked with editing.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s Veera Simha Reddy. This film received rave reviews from both the audience and critics alike. Besides, Veera Simha Reddy did decent business at the box office as well. Fans have also praised Balayya’s impressive screen presence in the movie. After the release of Veera Simha Reddy, it is safe to say that Balakrishna can propel a film through his immense star power alone.

Advertisement

Therefore, trade analysts are betting big on NBK 108 as well. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is also basking in the success of his last film, F3. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles, F3 emerged as a tremendous success at the domestic ticket windows.

Read all the Latest Movies News here